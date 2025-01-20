Nilagiri: A rare species of bird, Savanna Nightjar (Bhuin Chadhei), has been spotted at the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in the Nilagiri region of Balasore district.

This bird is typically found in regions including India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, and other parts of South and Southeast Asia.

On Saturday, tourist guide and bird researcher from Nilagiri, Manoranjan Das, successfully captured the first-ever sighting of the Savanna Nightjar in the Panchalingeshwar hills of the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in his camera.

This bird is nocturnal by nature. The Savanna Nightjar prefers to live in open natural environments like jungles. Das said the discovery of this rare species in the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary has added to the biodiversity of the region.

The bird hides itself during the day, blending with the surroundings as its colours are similar to rocks and leaves, making it difficult to spot. At night, it becomes active as a nocturnal creature and mainly feeds on insects and bugs.

PNN