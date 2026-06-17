Rourkela: A 29-year old man was hacked to death and another sustained critical injuries following a dispute over organising games for the Raja festival in Rourkela.

The deceased was identified as Tofan Bindhani, 29, of Rameswarpali slum in Golghar area. He worked as a helper with the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). Another victim, Subhendu Sethy, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) for treatment Tuesday.

On being informed, police personnel from Sector-7 police station rescued the injured men and rushed them to IGH, where doctors declared Tofan dead.

Later, police sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent further unrest. Raids are underway to arrest the accused, who are reportedly absconding.

Police said that the incident occurred around 2pm near the playground adjacent to Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Sector-6. A group of armed youths allegedly attacked Tofan with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot. Angry residents later staged a demonstration outside the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

Local residents said tensions had been simmering since June 14 on the day of Pahili Raja, when youths from the Rameswarpali and Narayanpali slums clashed over the organisation of Raja festival games at the Golghar Community Centre ground.

The dispute allegedly intensified in the following days. Residents also claimed that Tofan had previously opposed a group of people who frequently consumed intoxicants in the area, making him a target of the rival group.

Tofan was sitting with several friends at the Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir playground Tuesday afternoon when more than 20 armed youths allegedly arrived and surrounded the group. Witnesses said the attackers launched a sudden assault, during which one of them repeatedly struck Tofan with a sharp-edged weapon.

He collapsed in a pool of blood. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault. Further investigation is underway, police added.