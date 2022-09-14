Berhampur: Armed miscreants hacked a man to death near Chandipadar village under Sadar police limits in Ganjam district, Tuesday morning. The man identified as Purna Chandra Nayak, 42, was the husband of candidate Minati Nayak who had lost in the last panchayat polls held in February, this year in the state. Minati had contested for the post of a Samiti member from the Rushipur panchayat under Purusottampur block in this district. Purna was attacked by five assailants at around 11.00 am in the morning. He was on his way to this city on his bike for some work. The miscreants waylaid him at an isolated place near Regidi Square close to Chandipadar village and hacked him with swords and other sharp weapons.

A profusely bleeding Purna was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Acting on a complaint lodged by Minati, police have begun their investigation. They have seized a mobile phone, a bike, a pair of slippers and a blood-stained sword from the murder spot. A forensic team and sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service to locate the miscreants. Minati alleged that the incident was a case of pre-planned murder. She said that since her defeat, her main rival had lodged false complaints with the police against her husband. She stated that Purna got bail from the Orissa High Court in June.