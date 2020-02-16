Bonai: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his elder brother and his family comprising three other members to death at Deulahudi village under this police limits in Sundargarh district late Saturday night. The accused later surrendered before the police.

The deceased have been identified as Kande Munda (30), his wife Sumi (25), daughter Malini (7) and son Mara (5).

Police said, Kande’s family was very poor. However, his brother 22-year-old Kali, the accused, earned well as a driver. A few days back Kande had borrowed some money from Kali. He had promised to return the amount by a particular date. However, he failed to do so despite repeated reminders from Kali.

Saturday night, Kali in an inebriated condition, reached Kande’s house and demanded immediate return of his money. When Kande refused to pay, an infuriated Kali attacked the former with an axe. Then he launched an attack on Kande’s wife and his son and daughter.

After hacking them mercilessly, Kali surrendered at the Bonai police station the same night. The police rushed to the spot but by that time the victims had breathed their last.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have arrested Kali. He will be forwarded to court, Monday.

