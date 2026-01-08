Baripada/Karanjia: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly hacked his father and a neighbour to death in Kushapada village under Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district Wednesday evening.

The accused, identified as Mantu Patra, reportedly attacked his father, Prafulla Patra, with a sharp weapon following a sudden outburst.

When neighbour Ganeshwar Patra tried to intervene, Mantu also assaulted him, killing him on the spot.

Ganeshwar’s son, who attempted to resist the attack, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Karanjia hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Some villagers captured Mantu and informed the police, who reached the spot and detained the accused. The bodies were seized and sent for a postmortem.

Mantu has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Locals alleged that the accused was suffering from some mental illness, which may have led to the violent act.

However, police said the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.