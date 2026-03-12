👉 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
The energy crisis engulfing the whole world is deepening with no sign of the war between Israel-USA and Iran ending...Read moreDetails
Nepal did what Bangladesh could not. Its Gen Z has transformed its pent-up anger against mainstream political parties and their...Read moreDetails
The insults heaped on India by senior officials of the Trump administration, including the PoTUS himself, that have become all...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel I have no problem with the reality that as a nation we cannot always or even mostly...Read moreDetails