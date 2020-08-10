Malkangiri: A 60-year-old man was arrested in this district for hacking his neighbour to death on suspicion that he practiced witchcraft, a police officer said Monday.

Muka Madkami (55) was sleeping in his hutment in Tumsapalli village Saturday night, when the accused, Rama Sodi, barged in and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The sudden attack left Muka dead on the spot, RP Nag, the inspector in-charge of Malkangiri police station, said. The accused, who was apprehended Sunday, confessed to his crime, Nag informed.

“Sodi said that Madkami performed black magic which resulted in the death of his son six years ago. He also claimed that the Madkami’s sorcery was responsible for his illness,” the officer said. He added that the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police sources, at least four persons were killed in the district over the past two months for allegedly practicing witchcraft. It just goes to show that people in the district have still not benefitted from the various awareness campaigns organised to prevent witch hunt.