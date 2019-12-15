Bolangir: A man hacked his younger brother to death with an axe over a verbal spat in Bolangir district. The incident took place at Beherensilet village under Kantabanjhi police limits late Saturday night, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sarat Majhi and the deceased has been identified as Debaram.

According to the police, a verbal duel erupted between Sarat and his younger brother over a particular matter Saturday. The argument took a violent turn shortly after. In a fit of rage, Sarat took an axe and hacked Debaram leading to his death on the spot.

The accused fled the place soon after committing the crime.

On being informed, Kantabanjhi police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. The body of the victim was recovered and sent for autopsy. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

PNN