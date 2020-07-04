Kabisuryanagar: A man died of suicide by hanging himself after hearing the news of his only son dying of coronavirus Friday evening.

The shocking incident was reported in Kabisuryanagar area in Ganjam district, the worst coronavirus-affected district in Odisha.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Rajkishore Satpathy. He worked as a tax collect officer at Kabisuryanagar NAC.

According to sources, Seemanchal, 27 years, was a teacher at Sunarijhola Panchayat School. After complaining of breathing problems, he was admitted to SUM COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar July 1.

His swab samples were collected before he was tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. He passed away the ext day.

Even as the deceased’s friends and relatives knew about the incident they kept it a secret from Rajkishore and his wife.

However, he came to know about the incident Friday afternoon and was deeply shocked and saddened. He quietly went out of the house in the evening. Not finding him, family members started searching for him but to no avail.

Later, local people spotted his body hanging from a tree in Sapuabasa jungle. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

PNN