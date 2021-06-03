Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by crushing her head with a stone before ending his life at Bedhachhelu village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district late Wednesday night.

The deceased couple has been identified as Prashant Muduli and Jhili. They are survived by an 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

According to a source, Prashant had been an alcohol addict. The family always had fights every time Jhili opposed him coming home in an inebriated state. Most times, the quarrels ended up with Jhili being beaten up.

Wednesday night was not different. Prashant returned home drunk prompting Jhili to pick up a quarrel with her husband. They had a verbal duel. The scene turned ugly when Prashant hit Jhili with a grinding stone on her head leaving her dead on the spot.

According to neighbours, Prashant may have lost his mental balance after committing the crime. He then hanged himself with a piece of chain inside the house.

The mishap occurred when the couple’s children were away at a relative’s place.

The deceased couple’s son and daughter arrived home Thursday morning only to find their mother lying on the ground in a pool of blood and father hanging from the roof.

After coming to know about this, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN