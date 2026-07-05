Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly circulating an AI-generated morphed video containing “obscene and defamatory” content targeting Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media, police said.

Biswajit Sahu, a resident of Jagatpur in Cuttack district, was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Bhubaneswar Saturday, they said.

Police said the objectionable content came to light during routine social media monitoring by the cyber crime wing.

“The account was found to have uploaded and circulated AI-generated/morphed images and reels targeting the chief minister, containing obscene language, vulgar gestures and defamatory content,” they said in a statement.

Police said the content was publicly accessible and had the potential to be widely circulated, following which a case was registered, and the arrest was made.

Police cautioned the public against creating or sharing manipulated content on social media.

PTI