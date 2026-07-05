Bhubaneswar: Sambit Patra, Member of Parliament from the Puri constituency, Sunday said his WhatsApp account had been hacked and warned people not to trust any messages or requests for money sent from his number.

In a post on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson said fraudulent messages were being circulated from his compromised WhatsApp account, with fraudsters allegedly seeking money from his contacts through various means. He clarified that the messages were fake and had no connection to him.

Patra said he informed senior officials of the Odisha Police as soon as he became aware of the incident and that necessary legal and technical measures were being taken to resolve the matter.

He urged people not to trust any messages, calls or requests for financial transactions originating from his WhatsApp number until the account is restored. He also appealed to people not to send money or respond to any suspicious messages received from the compromised number.