Bantala: Forest officials arrested four persons, including two anti-poaching squad members, for allegedly hunting a deer and organising a feast inside an anti-poaching camp in the Tikarpada forest range of the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Anugola district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Tikarpada Range Officer Sumanta Mahakud conducted a surprise raid at the anti-poaching camp in Gohirapada under the Majhipada Forest Section at about 9 pm Friday.

During the raid, officials seized cooked venison and the severed head of the deer, which had allegedly been buried to conceal evidence. According to the Forest Department, the accused include anti-poaching squad members Pratap Dehury and Kulamani Nayak, along with residents Shiba Prasad Nayak and Jogendra Paikira of Ramimunda village. Another suspect managed to flee during the raid and remains at large.

During questioning, officials said two forest staffers and three residents admitted to hunting the deer with the help of hunting dogs. Investigators alleged that the group had sold a portion of the meat and was preparing to consume the remaining when the raid took place.

The four arrested suspects were produced before a local court Saturday, Range Officer Mahakud said.

Forest officials said efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect and further investigate the case.