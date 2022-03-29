Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested Tuesday one fraudster for duping a person of Rs 62,000 on the pretext of selling a second-hand motorcycle to the victim. The accused identified as Bijay Kumar Pandi, 35, is a resident of Chandradeipur under Balanga police limits in Puri. He reportedly identified himself as the driver of PCR van of the Chandaka Police station in the city to cheat the victim.

According to sources, the complainant was planning to buy a second-hand motorcycle. Through one of his friends he came in contact with Pandi in February. The complainant was later instructed by Pandi to come near a second-hand bike shop at Acharya Vihar near Maa Charchika.

Accordingly, the complainant and his friends reached the shop February 18. They selected two used bikes parked at the shop. However, Pandi didn’t turn up and send his photo donning the home guard uniform and standing before the PCR van of Chandaka police. He assured the complainant that the bike will be sold to the latter only.

The victim then paid Rs 5,000 to Pandi to book the bike and later on paid another Rs 57,000 through UPI payment system. However, the as agreed upon, accused did not hand over the bike February 28 to the victim. Pandi also verbally abused the victim when he called him over phone.

Finding no other way, the victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence Police Station March 21. The cops arrested Pandi by registering a case (14/22) in this regard. The accused was Monday sent to judicial custody by the court after rejecting his bail plea.