Deogarh: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his father and buried the body in a nearby field at Autal village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district Wednesday morning. Police identified the accused as Hrudananda Behera and his deceased father as Balabhadra Behera, 62.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the two after Hrudananda insisted on selling a ram (male sheep) that they owned and his father opposed. Enraged, Hrudananda allegedly attacked Balabhadra with an axe, killing him on the spot.

After the murder, the accused dug a pit in a nearby farmland and buried his father’s body to hide the crime. Acting on a tip-off, Barkote police reached the scene, exhumed the body and detained Hrudananda for questioning.

Police also seized the axe, a spade and other tools used in the crime. Given the seriousness of the case, police have launched a detailed investigation with the help of a scientific team. Villagers told reporters that Hrudananda had been mentally unstable for some time and used to often quarrel with his family members.