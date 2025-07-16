Barbil: Police Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in an alleged case of domestic violence in Keonjhar district.

The accused was identified as Neel Prasad Sharma, who works as an assistant manager with Rungta Mines, while the deceased, Nirmala Sharma, 41.

The incident took place late Sunday night or early Monday, at their residence in E3/6E quarters of Rungta Colony.

The couple’s son, a Class X student, was home at the time, while their daughter studies in Bhubaneswar, police said.

Sources said the couple, married for 23 years, had a troubled relationship, with Neel Prasad often assaulting Nirmala.

On July 13, he allegedly beat her severely and pushed her against a wall, causing a fatal head injury.

She lay bleeding and unconscious, but he allegedly delayed seeking medical help.

Around 7:45 am Monday, Nirmala was finally taken to the Barbil community health centre (CHH), where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

PNN