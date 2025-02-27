Bhubaneswar: The Infocity police Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly attempting to coerce a minor girl into sexual advances in Sikharchandi Nagar. The incident occurred Monday (February 24) afternoon when the minor was alone at home, as her parents and elder sister were away at work. According to Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Mahendra Kumar Sahu, the accused, Rajesh Behera, a resident of Goudasahi village in Ganjam district, lived in the same neighborhood as the victim’s family. The police reported that Rajesh entered the house while the minor was asleep and attempted to force himself on her. When the girl resisted, he fled the scene after threatening to kill her if she revealed the incident.

Upon returning home, the victim informed her parents, who immediately fi led a complaint at the Infocity police station. Rajesh has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 333, 296, 115 (2), 75 (2), and 351 (2), as well as Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a local court Wednesday, where the police sought further remand for investigation. The case has sparked outrage in the community, with locals demanding stricter action against such crimes. IIC Sahu assured that the police are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim. The incident highlights the vulnerability of minors in the absence of parental supervision and the need for heightened vigilance in residential areas.