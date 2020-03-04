Bhubaneswar: A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody on charges of decamping with gift items from several marriage functions under Khandagiri police limits here, a police official said Wednesday.

“Seikh Abdul Latiff, a resident of Darul Fazal Sahi under Khurda Model Police limits, has been arrested on the basis of a case (300/2019) registered with Khandagiri police,” added the official.

Mochiram Balirsingh, 61, of Satya Sai Enclave under Khandagiri police limits had approached the police June 1, 2019 alleging that miscreants had made away with around 400 gift packets containing lakhs of rupees in cash apart from other valuables from a marriage function he was hosting at a banquet hall in Kolathia area May 28, 2019.

“During investigation, we stumbled upon similar thefts at functions halls at Jagamara, Kolathia and Unit-III areas on different days. Later, we managed to arrest the accused with the booty,” added the official.

“Rs 3.98 lakh in cash, jewellery, two motorcycles and empty gift envelopes among other stolen items were recovered from them,” the official pointed out.