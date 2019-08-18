Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested a married man who impersonated as a doctor and Indian Revenue Service officer on a matrimonial site before duping a lady doctor.

The accused, identified as Biranchi Narayan Nath, 38, is a resident of Khamar under Chendipada police station limits in Angul.

Nath is married and has two children. He has been residing along with his family in a single-room rental house at Tarini Nagar in Salia Sahi area here. Nath’s wife is employed with a private firm.

According to reliable sources, relatives of the victim opened an account on a matrimonial site ‘Shadi.com’ by uploading her photo and profile seeking a suitable groom for her.

Incidentally, Nath also opened an account on the matrimonial site identifying himself as a neurologist working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The victim’s cousin Anup Kumar Satpathy, an official of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, enquired about Nath from his contacts at AIIMS, Delhi. He later came to know that several others who were duped by Nath also made enquiries about him in the past.

Later, when confronted by Satpathy, Nath deactivated his account and again tried to contact the lady by identifying himself as a medical professor at Bhubaneswar. Satpathy, subsequently, warned him of legal action after realising that Nath had opened a new account.

A few days later, Nath created another profile impersonating as a 2015-batch IRS officer based at Chandigarh. Nath, who reportedly insisted on talking to the girl personally lied to her that he travels between Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh every month.

Later, Satpathy contacted the senior police officers who laid a trap for Nath. Accordingly, a meeting between Nath and the prospective bride was scheduled at a city hotel Saturday night.

Nayapalli Police arrested Nath and registered a case (373/18) on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s relative Bijaya Kumar.