Dharmasala: A 32-year-old man, put in 14-day quarantine, in Dauda village under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur has committed suicide Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Sahu, who was working at a hotel in Chennai.

Suresh was put in quarantine for 14 days after he returned from Chennai. However, his wife alleged that the nearby villagers harassed and criticised him. Following which, he committed suicide hanging himself from a tree near his house.

On being informed, police reached spot and started investigating the matter. Police have registered a case (No. 161/20) and detained 10 villagers as suspects.

Sarpanch Soubhagya Lakshmi Mohanty has claimed the administration to investigate the incident and bring justice to the family.

