Jaleswar: A man was killed and three persons sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a bull under this block in Balasore district, Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Narayan Behera, 50, of Raibania village under this block. Riding his bicycle, Behera was on his way to Baunshabani village to collect sal leaves when the animal attacked him on Begunia ghat road and rendered him critical. Locals rescued him and rushed him to Hatigarh Community Health Centre (CHC) where he received preliminary treatment. However, he was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore where he died. Police handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem. Similarly, three more persons sustained critical injuries in an attack by the animal and undergoing treatment at Hatigarh Community Health Centre. Enraged over the animal attack, the villagers at Kabataghati managed to tame the animal on a rampage.