Malkangiri: Tension flared up at Pangam village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district after a police van hit a biker leading to his death on the spot Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Balaraj Sahu, who worked as a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) at Nayakguda village. Three policemen also sustained injuries in the mishap. The injured policemen–an SI and two constables — were rushed to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

According to a source, some policemen of Mathili police station were on their way towards Malkangiri in a vehicle. As they were nearing Pangam, the van hit Balaraju, who was coming from the other direction on a two-wheeler.

Since a police vehicle was involved in the accident, people got enraged and staged a roadblock demanding action against the driver and demanded compensation for the victim.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road owing to the roadblock.

According to latest information, top police officials are on the spot and trying to pacify the agitators.

PNN