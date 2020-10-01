Choudwar: A man was knocked down from his scooter and run over by a truck in this town of Cuttack district Thursday. The man identified as Ballav Sahoo (50), was going towards OTM square in this town when the accident happened. He died on the spot. The truck hit him from behind killing him instantly.

On being informed, Choudwar police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for post-mortem. Local police are now trying to trace the truck and its driver.

Extension work of National Highway (NH-55) stretching from Manguli up to Dhumabati is currently on. However, it is going on at a very slow pace. Hence traffic disruptions and accidents are occurring very frequently. In the last couple of months five persons have fallen prey to road mishaps in this stretch, local residents informed.

PNN