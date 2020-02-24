Rayagada: A man was killed on the suspicion that he practiced sorcery at Balapadu village under Sesakala police limits in Rayagada district.

The matter came to light after Satya, younger brother of deceased Ghasi Miniaka, lodged an FIR at the local police station.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred Friday night when Ghasi was taking rest at his makeshift house in his farmland. Meanwhile, some miscreants attacked Ghasi with an iron rod resulting in his death on the spot.

Sources said an elderly person had died a few days ago. Later, two sons of the deceased had blamed Ghasi for practicing sorcery and killing their father. They had also threatened to kill him. While a complaint has been lodged against the brothers, the two accused persons are absconding since the incident, added sources.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the culprits.

PNN