Berhampur: Police Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his cousin brother in Ganjam district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Rajdip Sahu (19), a resident of the Polasara police station area of the district.

Police suspect a family dispute to be the cause behind the crime, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, they said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said Kaushik Majhi, inspector-in-charge of Polasara police station.

The accused, along with two others, allegedly strangulated Sahu to death, police said.

They then wrapped his body in polythene, placed it inside a luggage bag, and threw it into a deep gorge, the officer said.

The body was recovered and handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

Search is underway to trace the other accused, he added.