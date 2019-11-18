Agra: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 22-year-old daughter for having a relationship with a neighbour’s son. He first electrocuted her and then slit her throat with a machete after he saw her talking to the man around midnight on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The man then called the police and surrendered. He confessed of killing his daughter as he did not approve of her relationship with the neighbour’s son. The accused has been identified as Harivansh Kumar.

The incident took place at around 1:15 at night in Salempur Khutiana village under Jasrana police jurisdiction of Firozabad district. The victim has been identified as Pooja Singh, a postgraduate. She was the youngest among five siblings and the only daughter of her parents.

After committing the heinous crime, Kumar called the police by dialing 100. Following the call, a police team reached the spot and arrested him. The cops have booked Kumar under IPC section 302 (murder) and sent him to jail after a brief interrogation. Victim’s body was sent for autopsy which is yet to arrive.

“it is a clear case of honour killing. The accused has admitted that he killed his daughter as he was annoyed with her for having a relationship with a youth of the same locality,” police said.

According to locals, the girl’s boyfriend had come to meet her outside the house late at night. Meanwhile, the girl’s father woke up and saw the girl talking to her beau. When she returned to her room, he caught her and electrocuted her before slitting her throat.