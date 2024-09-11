Mumbai: A man was arrested for killing his elder brother, pregnant sister-in-law, and nephew over a property dispute in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said.

The bodies of Madan Patil, 40, his 35-year-old wife, who was seven months pregnant, and their 11-year-old son were found behind their home along a riverbank in Kalamb village of Karjat area Sunday. All three had been attacked with an axe, suffering fatal head injuries, police said.

Madan’s younger brother, Hanumant Patil, was taken into custody Monday. Investigators said the triple murder was triggered by a dispute over family property.

After the killings, Hanumant attempted to establish an alibi by visiting a Ganesh pandal at a relative’s house early Monday. CCTV footage, however, captured his arrival and departure times, contradicting his claims.

Police said the accused misled them during the investigation but later confessed under interrogation. He has been charged with murder under relevant sections of the law, the police added.

PNN & Agencies