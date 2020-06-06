Bolangir: Police detained a man for allegedly killing his paternal uncle and aunt over a long-standing land dispute at Kuturabeda village under Biripali panchayat in Bangomunda police limits of Bolangir district Saturday.

Kusha Nag (25), the detainee, allegedly killed his uncle Trilochan Nag (54) and aunt Seema with a sharp weapon Friday night. After committing the crime, he threw the bodies into a well. Saturday morning, the incident came to the fore after some of the villagers spotted the bodies floating on water inside the well. They immediately informed the police.

Kantabanji sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Saroj Mohapatra and Bangomunda inspector-in-charge (IIC) Panchanan Naik along with a police team reached the spot to investigate the matter. Fire services personnel recovered the bodies and the police sent them to a nearby government hospital for postmortem.

According to a source, there had been a land dispute between the Kusha and Trilochan for a long time. They had an altercation over the same issue Friday night. It took an ugly turn when Kusha lost his cool and killed Trilochan with a sharp weapon. He did not even spare his aunt who tried to save her husband. He then threw the bodies into the well on his farmland.

Police refused to share any more information citing the ongoing investigation. They are learnt to be interrogating Kusha to get more information about the case.

