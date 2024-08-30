Berhampur: In a gruesome incident, a man murdered his wife brutally by stabbing her with a digging bar at Rohigaon village under Sadar police limits in Ganjam district, Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Jhunu Jena, 45, and the accused as her husband Rajendra Jena, 58. According to preliminary investigation, Rajendra and Jhunu lived in Gaud Sahi of Rohigaon village and were issueless. Rajendra often quarrelled with Jhunu for various reasons. He also used to come home in inebriated conditions and beat up Jhunu. Rajendra came home drunk Wednesday night and lost his temper after seeing his wife sleeping. In a feat of rage, he killed Jhunu by stabbing her head, cheek and stomach with a digging bar inside the house.

Later, he came out of the house and told everything to the village sarpanch Bashistha Jena, who was present near a shop at the end of the village. Rajendra’s brother and relatives entered the house and found Jhunu’s mutilated body lying there. Later, the sarpanch informed the Sadar PS IIC about the incident. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Police also seized the bloodied digging bar used in the crime from the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a written complaint in this regard was lodged at Sadar police station by the deceased’s brother Trinath Swain, a resident of Kotinada village. Sadar police after investigation arrested Rajendra and after filling a case (276/24) forwarded him to court Thursday evening.