Jajpur: A 55-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that the man, a tailor by profession, lured her 14-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and impregnated her.

Recently, the victim’s mother noticed that her daughter was frequently falling ill following which she took her to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was four months pregnant, police said.

“When I asked my daughter, she said the man had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the past few months,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

When the victim’s family confronted the accused on Sunday, local sarpanch’s husband Ajit Samal intervened and tried to settle it amicably.

Taking advantage, the accused fled the village following which the victim’s family approached Dasarathapur police station, where a formal complaint was lodged on Wednesday.

Dasarathapur police station IIC Dwarikanath Behera said the accused raped the minor on multiple occasions. “The victim is pregnant. She didn’t share anything with her parents due to fear,” he said.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

PTI