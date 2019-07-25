There are many strange places in the world, where people often hesitate to go, but there is a monk in Georgia, who has built his own house at a high altitude of 130 feet. Surprisingly, he lives there alone.

The name of this monk is Maxime Qavtaradze and he has been living alone for 26 years. He believes that he feels God’s presence there and can stay connected to the almighty.

He only comes down twice a week to pray with his followers and spends 20 minutes getting down a 131ft ladder.

This hill is known as ‘Katskhi Pillar’.

The followers of Maxime supply necessary items to him from time to time. The house that the monk has built on the top of a hill has a prayer hall where many people come and pray.

According to media reports, before being a monk, Maxime at his young age was addicted to alcohol and drugs and also went to jail, but when he came out, he decided to make a change and became a monk.

It is worth mentioning that the Katskhi Pillar was used by stylites, Christians who lived on top of the pillars to avoid worldly desires until the 15th century when the practice was stopped following the Ottoman invasion of Georgia.

PNN/Agencies