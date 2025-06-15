Patana: A man was brutally beaten to death in an organised attack by four persons over suspicion of goat theft at Sankhua village under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Bipin Bihari Naik, 46, son of Paramananda Naik in the village under the Saharpada block.

The accused dropped the body near Sankhua High School on Sankhua-Gorandi Jodi road and fled.

The matter came to light after locals spotted the body and alerted the local police.

Police swung into action Saturday and arrested a couple in this connection.

The accused, identified as Debasri Patra, 55, and his wife, Beenapani Patra, 40, were produced in the court after their arrest, Patana IIC Manas Kumar Mahakur said.

A case was registered in this connection, and the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding two accused, the IIC said. Sources said that Bipin had entered the cowshed of Debasri Friday.

Debasri suspected that Bipin had come to steal his goats, as recently there had been a series of goat thefts in the area.

Debasri raised an alarm, and he, along with his wife Beenapani, son and another person, caught hold of Bipin and lynched him.

PNN