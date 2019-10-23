Keonjhar: In a major push to eco-friendly energy, a resident of Keonjhar managed to run his old car with solar energy. The innovation has come at a time when there has been a global outcry for cutting down use of fossil fuels.

Reports said, Janardan Giri is more concerned for protection of ecology. He has converted his old Maruti-800 car compatible to battery use. The battery is charged by solar panels.

“I have made such an initiative for public awareness on use of green energy,” Giri beamed.

It has taken three to four months for Giri to convert the car to solar variant. Rs 1 lakh has been spent for the conversion, he said.

The can is equipped with five solar panels, four batteries a motor and a control panel.

“Once charged, the car can run up to 90 km,” he said. The car was run on a trial Wednesday and it was showcased at a mela organised by banks.

“All cars can be made solar friendly. Now, all cars are run with petrol. They run with petrol and solar energy too. High capacity batteries need to be used for efficiency. Its conversion is expensive,” said Sudhansu Sekhar Giri, son of Janardan.

“This car now runs at 50 kms per hour. After some days, it will move with more speed,” he added.