Udala: A man drowned in a river at Ambadiha village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Singh (22), the son of Guruva Singh, a resident of the same village.

According to locals, Sushant had been to the river to take a bath at around 11:00 am on New Year’s eve. He, however, lost his balance and accidentally slipped into the deep water and drowned.

When the man did not return, his family members searched for him and found his body floating in the water. The family members along with other villagers recovered the body.

On being informed, local police reached the spot, registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.

PNN