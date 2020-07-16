Kalinganagar: Police arrested a man who was roaming near Duburi in Jajpur district carrying a severed woman’s head in his hand Wednesday evening.

The man had beheaded the woman of Chhatara village under Danagadi police outpost of Jajpurroad police limits on suspicion of practicing sorcery.

Police identified the accused as Kartik Behera (24) of Chhatara village and the deceased as Nandini Purtty (60).

Sources said that Nandini was believed to be practicing witchcraft. A week ago, one of Kartik’s cows had entered into Nandini’s backyard. Nandini and her family members had a quarrel with Kartik over this.

Some days later, Kartik’s cousin Sanatan fell ill. The family members took him to Nandini to get him cured. After having a look at Sanatan, she announced Sanatan’s days were numbered.

Then the family members took him to Danagadi government hospital and then to Jajpur Sadar hospital. After treating him for his illness, family members were returning home Wednesday. However, he breathed his last on the way at about 4:30pm.

Kartik suspected Nandini’s hand in his cousin’s death. He swore to avenge his brother’s death. Picking up an axe, he went straight to Nandini’s house and hacked her to death.

Police investigation is underway.

PNN