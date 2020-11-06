Bhubaneswar: A man was murdered on the premises of the Utkal University here Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Gujuram Singh, a native of Udala area in Mayurbhanj district. Gujuram was working as a labourer and was involved in construction of the University’s boundary.

According to an eyewitness, it was about 10.00pm when Gujuram picked up a quarrel with another labourer over some issues. The scene turned ugly when the latter lost his cool and attacked Gujuram with a sharp weapon. He then fled the spot, leaving Gujuram lying in a pool of blood.

The other labourers rescued a profusely bleeding Gujuram and rushed him to a hospital. But he was declared brought dead.

On being informed, a team from Sahid Nagar police station reached the hospital and sent the body for post- mortem. Police team also visited the spot where Gujuram was attacked. They also raided a few places to nab the accused.

PNN