Jharsuguda: A man and his nephew went missing while taking bath in the Ib river at Brajarajnagar in this district Sunday. The missing persons have been identified as Sandeep Mehetta and nephew Ketan Mehetta of Lamatibahal locality.

Fire personnel and police reached the spot after getting news of the mishap and reached the spot. Currently a joint search operation is on to locate the missing bodies.

Sources said, Sandeep and Ketan had gone to the river to take a bath like they do every day. So initially there was no cause for concern. However, when they did not return for a lengthy period, a search was launched for them. However, both could not be located.

Sources said that they might have drowned while taking the bath. However, till the bodies of the two are found, nothing can be said with surety, said the police.

PNN