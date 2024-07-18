Keonjhar: A 50-year old man identified as Bijay Pradhan from Ganjam district cut his tongue with a sharp blade in front of the Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district to appease the deity to fulfill his wish. The incident took place Tuesday evening at about 7.45pm. After the incident the servitors and temple employees noticed blood oozing out of Pradhan’s mouth. They immediately took him to Ghatagaon Community Health Center for treatment. According to the servitors, Pradhan told them that he is a devotee of Maa Tarini and has strong belief in her. This act was part of his puja. Sanjeev Mohapatra, secretary of Maa Tarini Trust Board said, “The devotee was admitted in the hospital for treatment. Later he left the hospital. We do not have more information about him.” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Ghatagaon Pravat Tripathy said, “No such complaint was received from anyone.” Many a time, devotees fall into the trap of false rumours spread by some miscreants and adopt similar acts to supposedly please the deity to fulfil their desire, sources said.