Langaleswar: Unable to bear repeated abuse by his son and daughter-in-law, a 70-year-old man from Malanbalikuti village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district attempted suicide by consuming poison after pasting handwritten posters on shop walls describing his ordeal.

Debendra Behera reportedly faced frequent humiliation and physical assault by his son Gauranga, and daughter-in-law, Ranjita, over trivial matters. Following a heated argument Wednesday over the sale of tender coconut, Gauranga allegedly beat up his father and asked him to leave the house. Debendra’s wife remained silent throughout the ordeal, which reportedly added to his distress. Sources said a humiliated Debendra wrote down details of the abuse he had been suffering and pasted posters on the walls of several shops at Mandhata market. Later that night, he allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to end his life, and is battling for his life.