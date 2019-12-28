Phulbani: A man posing as a CRPF jawan was arrested by K Nuagaon police Friday for allegedly kidnapping a differently-abled minor girl of K Nuagaon area on pretext of taking her to the market.

The accused has been identified as Dukhishyam Digal, a resident of Phiringia in Kandhamal district.

According to police sources, Digal had abducted a 13-year-old girl from K Nuagaon area on the pretext of taking her to market to buy her new clothes for Christmas. The victim’s family members lodged a complaint after the girl went missing.

This apart, the accused had also looted two motorcycles from two persons in Gochhapada and Sainapada areas after identifying himself as a CRPF jawan, asking for lift.

After two separate complaints were filed in this connection, the police apprehended the accused, rescued the minor girl, and also seized the stolen vehicles. The girl was handed over to her family members after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

A uniform and a mobile phone were also seized from Digal’s possession.

PNN