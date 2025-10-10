Bhubaneswar: A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Bhubaneswar for raping a 13-year-old girl last month.

Additional Sessions Judge, Khurda, Subhanjan Mohanty delivered the verdict Thursday, 37 days after the incident happened.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The girl was on the way to participate in Khudurukuni Puja in Chandaka area of the city on the evening of September 2 when the convict forcibly took her to a secluded place and raped her, according to the prosecution.

The court convicted him after examining eight witnesses and other evidence gathered by the police.

The court also directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim.