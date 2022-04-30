Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for murdering three persons including a two-year-old boy.

Additional District Judge, Karanjia, Prasanta Kumar Mishra Friday convicted 40-year-old man Ratan Munda in the triple murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

While three persons – two women and a boy – were hacked to death, four others including a woman were injured in the incident on March 31, 2013, in remote Bhagbandh village under Joshipur Police Station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Ratan Munda, said Additional Public Prosecutor Santosh Kumar Sahu.

Munda had hacked three persons who died on the spot. The victims were: Suraj Munda (2), Buduni Munda and Jayanti Mohanta. The judgment was based on statements of 29 witnesses and medical reports, the Additional Public Prosecutor said.

