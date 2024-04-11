Athagarh: A man was seriously injured when miscreants shot him during an extortion bid Wednesday evening at Mahidharpur village under this police limit in Cuttack district. The victim, identified as Biswajit Palei is a tractor driver. The question however, is why did the miscreants try to extort money from a tractor driver. Sources said that Biswajit was employed by a company which is engaged in soil-laying work at Mahidharpur. They added that five miscreants accosted Biswajit when he was on his way to the work site. It has been stated that one of the miscreants identified as Dilip Palei alias Dilu demanded extortion money from Biswajit.

However, the latter expressed his inability to pay following which the miscreants shot Biswajit and fled from the spot. Biswajit, who was shot in the abdomen, was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital here. He was later transferred to the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, after his condition deteriorated. Doctors said Wednesday evening that his condition is still critical. “Five-six miscreants belonging to our village came in a car and demanded extortion money from my brother. It appeared that they were inebriated when they opened fire. We still don’t know why my brother was shot as he did not have a past history of enmity with anyone,” Biswajit’s younger brother Aju Palei said. On being informed, Athagarh police reached the spot and initiated a detailed probe. They are also waiting for Biswajit to regain consciousness so that they can talk to him.