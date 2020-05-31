Padmapur: A tractor driver from Sana Kalidaspur village under Balimeda panchayat in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district Sunday got on top of an overhead water tank and threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the tank.

The man atop the tank was identified as Shiba Prasad Mallik, a resident of Kantigadhia village.

Some villagers initially spotted Shiba standing atop the tank. When questioned why he had gone there, Shiba said he was going to commit suicide. That said, he did not reveal the reason that was propelling him to take the extreme step.

The villagers immediately informed Nayakanidiha police station and fire department. After a while, policemen and personnel from the fire services department reached the spot. They tried their best to bring him down through cajoling and offering to meet his unaccomplished wishes, if any. But nothing worked.

Till last reports came in, Shiba continues to remain atop the tank leaving the police and fire department personal in a real quandary.

