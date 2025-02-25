Dhenkanal: A woman died after her husband thrashed her on her ear lobe following an argument over preparing chicken curry at Dhanianali, Munda Sahi under Gondia police limits in Dhenkanal district Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kuni Pingua, 30, wife of Jena Pingua, 40.

Police said the couple got into a heated argument when Kuni refused to prepare chicken curry for dinner. The dispute escalated, as Jena allegedly struck Kuni with a forceful slap on her left ear, causing her to collapse and die on the spot.

Gondia police reached the spot, registered a murder case (75/25) and arrested Pingua. The body was sent to district headquarters hospital in Dhenkanal for post-mortem.

“The accused will be produced in the court Tuesday,” Gondia police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Shantanu Pradhan said.

The couple has three children- two sons, and a daughter.

