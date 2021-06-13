Paralakhemundi: In a shocking incident, some villagers ganged up against a man and his son, and beat them to death at Muthaguda village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district late Saturday night. They were allegedly murdered over suspicion of practicing black magic.

The deceased have been identified as Luk Dalabehera and Anak Dalabehera of Muthaguda village.

The family members alleged that following the death of a minor boy in the village the villagers started suspecting Luk and Anak of practicing black magic. And they finally killed them Saturday night.

According to a source, some villagers had a meeting before taking Luk and Anak to a nearby forest Saturday evening. In the forest, the father-son duo was mercilessly beaten up, leading to Luk’s death on the spot. However, Anak managed to escape from the spot and returned home. Some moments later, he too succumbed.

The local sarpanch reported the incident at Adaba police station. R Udaygiri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dillip Kumar Nayak and some officers reached the spot. They recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

When asked, R Udaygiri SDPO Nayak said that a detailed probe into the matter is underway. The police are investigating the incident from various angles.

