Malkangiri: A man and his son were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practicing sorcery at Maliguda village under Maithili police limits in Malkangiri district late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sadan Mali and his son Niladri Mali.

According to locals, two miscreants killed the father-son duo while they were returning to their house Friday night. The villagers had allegedly hated the family for the past three years suspecting them of practicing sorcery. After killing them, the two accused threw the bodies on the banks of a river and later surrendered before police.

Later, police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

Notably, an elderly woman Tulabati Shanta was killed and her daughter-in-law Tikam Shanta was brutally assaulted over allegations of sorcery at Gujumapadar village under Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district late October 5 night. The woman was murdered by two fellow villagers Dhanu Shanta and Radha Shanta.

PNN