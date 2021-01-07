Karur (Tamil Nadu): A 28-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death by the kin of a teenaged girl for ‘harassing’ her to accept his love. Police have so far arrested five people, including the girl’s father, officials said Thursday. The man was beaten up by the relatives of the girl, a first year college student, and fatally stabbed by one of them using a sharp object Wednesday after their efforts to persuade him to not ‘stalk’ her failed, police said. He suffered a deep cut injury in the spine area and died at a government hospital.

Friends and some relatives of the victim, however, alleged it was a ‘honour’ killing and premeditated since the man and the girl were from different castes.

A senior police official said the man had expressed his love for the girl and proposed but she stopped conversing with him after her family members advised her to concentrate on her studies. However, he continued to ‘harass’ her and the girl’s family members decided to have a talk with him so that they could persuade him to desist from ‘stalking’ her.

During the talks near a temple, one of the relatives stabbed him and he was also thrashed.

“Investigation is on. Action is as per law and based on the outcome of our probe. Five persons, including the girl’s father, have been arrested,” the official added.