Koraput: A man stabbed his wife to death over a family dispute at Bhitar Rukuba village under Nandpur police limits in Koraput district late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tulsa Khil and the accused as Mangudu Khil of Bhitar Rukuba village.

According to a source, there had often been quarrels between the couple over a longstanding family dispute. They entered into a verbal duel over the same issue Friday night. The scene turned ugly as Mangudu lost his cool and stabbed his wife with a sharp knife multiple times, killing her on the spot.

The neighbours heard the distress cries of Tulsa but could not gather courage to come between the couple. However, they informed the police.

Later, a team from Nandpur police station reached the spot, recovered the body for post-mortem and arrested Mangudu. The weapon used in the crime was also seized from the spot.

A detailed probe is underway, the police said.

PNN