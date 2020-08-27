Pune: In a bizarre incident Pune police arrested a 36-year-old man from Ahmedabad Wednesday night for stealing smartphones from 70 auto-drivers in order to take revenge from the auto drivers as his girlfriend eloped with an auto-driver.

Sources said the thief was identified as Bhurabhai Aarif Shek. He was the owner of a restaurant in Ahmedabad where he met a girl named Priya and fell in love with her at first sight.

Both of them loved each other very much and wanted to get married but their family members were against the marriage.

When Aarif came to Pune to start a new business, he got to know that Priya has eloped with an auto driver after two days after his departure.

He was shocked and returned to Ahmedabad immediately and searched for Priya and persuaded her to come back with him, but she declined and he had to come back alone to Pune.

After the incident, Aarif began to hate auto drivers and blamed them for Priya’s betrayal and began to steal their mobile phones to take revenge.

Aarif has stolen a total of 70 phones till now.

PNN/Agencies